Premier John Horgan leaves the podium following his first press conference of the year at the B.C. legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, January 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Premier John Horgan leaves the podium following his first press conference of the year at the B.C. legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, January 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Applications now open for B.C. Recovery Benefit, worth up to $1,000

90% of adults expected to get $1.7B in borrowed cash

The B.C. government has opened its application portal for its latest round of COVID-19 recovery payments.

The finance ministry opened application system Friday morning at gov.bc.ca/recoverybenefit, and initial attempts to call up the site showed a “server error” as the first of up to 3.7 million eligible B.C. adults began to claim it. Those who don’t have online access can phone a toll-free number, 1-833-882-0020, to apply starting Monday, Dec. 21.

The cost of sending $1,000 in borrowed money to almost all B.C. households, whether they lost income in the pandemic or not, has been revised upward.

It was costed at $1.45 billion in the NDP election platform, but Finance Minister Selina Robinson’s second-quarter update, delivered a month late this week due to the election, estimated it to be $1.7 billion. The “B.C. Recovery Benefit” pays $1,000 to families with 2019 income up to $125,000, and $500 for single individuals who made up to $67,500 last year. Reduced payments are to go to families earning up to $175,000 and individuals making up to $87,000 in 2019.

Horgan acknowledged during the October campaign that the second round of payments was a late addition to the NDP platform for his snap election call, in response to a B.C. Liberal pledge to roll back B.C.’s seven-per-cent sales tax to zero for the coming year. B.C.’s first round of $1,000 COVID-19 relief payments was targeted to working adults who qualified for the the federal Canada Emergency Relief Benefit, which required proof of lost income as a result of the pandemic.

The B.C. Liberal opposition voted in favour of the latest round of payments in a brief session of the legislature that ended Thursday.

RELATED: B.C.’s deficit rises to $13.6 billion in latest forecast

RELATED: Horgan warns holiday partiers to sit tight, mask up

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
380,000 British Columbians expected to be immunized for COVID-19 by March: Top doctor
Next story
Family split between White Rock, Syria highlights ‘crack’ in refugee reunification process

Just Posted

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Another 66 COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Interior Health

Twenty-eight people are in the hospital, seven of whom are in ICU

The driver of this Dodge Caravan escaped before the vehicle’s engine caught fire at the intersection of 10th and Kettle River Drive Thursday afternoon, Dec. 17. Photo courtesy of Grand Forks Fire/Rescue
Van catches fire in Grand Forks neighbourhood

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue said the single occupant left the van safely

Southfield Real Estate, Ltd. purchased the land for its hoped-for development from the Canadian Pacific Railway. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks development firm hopes to develop old rail grade

Southfield Real Estate said the project aims to build affordable housing

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Kelowna RCMP changes approach to Big White policing amid COVID-19 concerns

Previously, the RCMP did not have an officer stationed on the mountain permanently

Social activity in homes and accommodation at Big White Ski Resort has resulted in the transmission of COVID-19. (Contributed)
1 death, 91 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

The death, a woman in her 90s, was not tied to any of the ongoing outbreaks in the region

The Grand Forks Choral Society (GFCS) unveiled its virtual Christmas concert Wednesday, Dec. 9. Photo courtesy of the GFCS’s Gary Cuthbert.
Grand Forks Choral Society sings “Come o Ye Faithful”

The second of four songs by society’s digital choir

FILE – Then-B.C. legislature executives Gary Lenz and Craig James speak from their lawyer’s office after their suspension, Nov. 27, 2018. (Black Press files)
Former B.C. Legislature clerk charged with fraud, breach of trust

James made his first appearance in the Victoria Couthouse Friday

This 2015 photo was one of the last taken of Hanadi Albarazanji with her entire family: husband, Emad; daughters Yaman and Juman; and son, Kenan. (Contributed photo)
Family split between White Rock, Syria highlights ‘crack’ in refugee reunification process

‘No light in sight’ as Hanadi Albarazanji waits to reunite with her two adult children

2020
Urban wildlife Part VII: The East Kootenay birds of 2020

The work of local photographers printed in the East Kootenay Advertiser throughout 2020. Part VII

Premier John Horgan leaves the podium following his first press conference of the year at the B.C. legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, January 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Applications now open for B.C. Recovery Benefit, worth up to $1,000

90% of adults expected to get $1.7B in borrowed cash

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C., Monday, December 7, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
380,000 British Columbians expected to be immunized for COVID-19 by March: Top doctor

Dr. Bonnie Henry says 1,215 health-care workers have been vaccinated so far

A child in the community places flowers at the site where a Surrey mom was killed by a runaway cargo van on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. On Thursday, dozens of people from the community came together to pay tribute to the mom. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Dozens pay tribute to Surrey mom killed by runaway cargo van while walking with children

Police say the woman was walking her children home from school

A demonstrator wears representations of sea lice outside the Fisheries and Oceans Canada offices in downtown Vancouver Sept. 24, demanding more action on the Cohen Commission recommendations to protect wild Fraser River sockeye. Today (Dec. 17) Federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan gave B.C. salmon farm operators 18 months to deactivate farms in the Discovery Islands. (Quinn Bender photo)
Discovery Islands salmon farms on their way out

Federal government gives operators 18 months to grow-out their last harvest

Shopping mall food court in Surrey, B.C., Thursday, Dec. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Another 673 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

Virus testing being refined, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Most Read