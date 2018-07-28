Anti-gang police monitor Veterans MC ride in Lower Mainland

Police say the the group, a ‘three-piece’ patched club has ties to the Hells Angels

Anti-organized crime police were in Aldergrove Saturday keeping an eye on a ride by a B.C. motorcycle club.

Sgt. Brenda Winpenny of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. said in a video posted to Twitter that the unit would be monitoring the ride by the Veterans Motorcycle Club.

The Veterans MC is a motorcycle club of Harley-Davidson riders, including Canadian armed forces and NATO-member nation veterans.

The Veterans website says they are not what is often referred to as an “outlaw” or “one percenter” motorcycle club.

“We are not a 1% club, nor do we have the intention of becoming one,” their main page says.

But Winpenny said in a tweet that the group has gang links.

Motorcycle clubs that wear “three-piece” patches are either subservient to or in conflict with the Hells Angels, the dominant motorcycle gang in Western Canada, Winpenny said.

Members of the Jesters, Shadow Club, and Iron Workers Motorcycle Clubs were turning up for the event, which started at the Aldergrove Royal Canadian Legion hall.

Winpenny noted that a number of the members of those clubs were seen at Hells Angels events in the past, including the invite-only Hells Angel 35th anniversary party held on Vancouver Island last weekend.

Previous story
Lone orca lingering near Vancouver Island marina has DFO concerned
Next story
130 suspected overdose calls in 1 day, all lives saved: B.C. paramedics

Just Posted

Lightning causes several fires to breakout in southeastern B.C.

Whitetale Creek fire causes partial closure of Kootenay National Park as lightning sparks 15 fires

RCMP investigate reports of groping at BC Games athlete dance

As many as 30 girls have claimed they were inappropriately touched at BC Summer Games dance on Vancouver Island

Campfires banned in Southeast Fire Centre as of Thursday

With dry lightning and heat in forecast, Fire Centre moves to help prevent human-caused wildfires

Two fires of note burning in Southeast Fire Centre

As of Saturday afternoon there were more than 20 fires burning in the Southeast Fire Centre.

UPDATE: City of Fernie responds to investigation report

Technical Safety BC presented findings on cause of incident in Fernie last fall

Province kicks in $5M for B.C. airport improvements

Money, going to 23 communities, will fund things like taxiway improvements and obstacle removal

Egypt: Passenger train derails near city of Aswan; 6 hurt

It was not clear what caused the derailment

At least 10 dead, 40 hurt as 6.4 quake hits Indonesia island

The quake damaged dozens of single-story house

Ottawa considered speeding up new seatbelt rule after Broncos crash: documents

Sixteen people died and 13 were injured

B.C. VIEWS: Big unions living large in public construction-land

The boys like their steak, bosses like a beefy slush fund

Teen sensation Alphonso Davies scores 2 as Whitecaps beat Minnesota 4-2

Young star justifies $22M transfer deal with Bayern Munich

Canucks draft pick Quinn Hughes returning to University of Michigan

Smooth-skating defenceman sets sights on NCAA championship with Wolverines

New wildfire burning northwest of Fraser Lake

The BC Wildfire service is responding to a new fire 25 kilometres northwest of Fraser Lake.

Family of Danforth shooting victim Reese Fallon says she won’t be forgotten

18-year-old Reese Fallon will be ‘deeply missed,’ her family said

Most Read