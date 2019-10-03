A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS

Another shot at B.C. record in Friday’s $65-million lotto jackpot

There’s also a chance to win eight Maxmillion prizes in the Lotto Max draw on Oct. 4

British Columbians will have another chance to win a record lottery prize on Friday, after there was no winning ticket last week.

The Lotto Max jackpot is $65 million for the Oct. 4 draw, on top of an estimated eight Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each.

In August, the BC Lottery Corporation revealed a retired fisherman in Richmond had netted the largest jackpot ever awarded in B.C. at $60 million in the July 26 draw.

If there is once again no winner on Friday, the next draw, on Oct. 8, will be the largest jackpot ever offered in Canada – $70 million.

The nationwide Lotto Max draws are on Tuesdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m. PT.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UBC frat council halts social functions after women allegedly drugged
Next story
Livestock found dead with missing genitals under investigation in northern B.C.

Just Posted

Candidate Questions – Do you support the reversal of the 1956 decision to declare the Sinixt People legally extinct within Canadian borders?

Each week of the campaign, we will ask our local candidates to respond to readers’ questions

Alternating traffic on Hwy 3 near Paulson Bridge after morning rock fall

The road is expected to be fully cleared by 3 p.m. Wednesday

‘Peace of mind’ for legal cannabis store owner in Grand Forks

Chuck Varabioff opened a cannabis store in Vancouver more than five years ago

Attempted murder, assault charges recommended against officer in Grand Forks shooting

The incident occurred in May 2018

Motherhood nurtures artistic output at Gallery 2

Two Grand Forks artists are sharing their interpretations of motherhood at Gallery 2 until Oct. 12

VIDEO: New campaign aims to help Canadians ‘SPOT’ fake news online

News Media Canada launches campaign to help readers sort fact from fiction

Livestock found dead with missing genitals under investigation in northern B.C.

Fort St. John RCMP responded to reports of first a bull, then a horse, found dead

Another shot at B.C. record in Friday’s $65-million lotto jackpot

There’s also a chance to win eight Maxmillion prizes in the Lotto Max draw on Oct. 4

UBC frat council halts social functions after women allegedly drugged

The school’s Interfraternity Council says it is working closely with all involved

Fraudster pretending to be Nelson RCMP

A woman claiming to be an officer tried to scam a local resident

‘I’m just an ordinary pilot’: B.C. veteran, 96, awarded France’s highest honour

Saanich resident completed 36 successful missions to help liberate France in Second World War

Las Vegas shooting victims reach settlement with MGM of up to $800 million

Owner of Mandalay Bay faces hundreds of lawsuits after gunman opened fire on outdoor concert in 2017

Renters keep showing up at B.C. couple’s home after it was listed online in a scam

One said she’d given an $800 deposit to someone she met in a coffee shop

Canadian doctor says blowback to meat study is ‘hysterical,’ more discourse needed

Evidence that links red meat consumption to bad health outcomes is weak, study claims

Most Read