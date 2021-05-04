Another 697 COVID-19 cases for B.C. Tuesday, 486 in hospital

RCMP officers and Delta and West Vancouver forces are conducting road checks for non-essential travel on highways and ferries in and out of B.C.’s Lower Mainland as part of COVID-19 public health . (Black Press file photo)

B.C. recorded another 697 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday, with one additional death and 486 people in hospital.

Infection rate is stable since daily cases fell below 700 over the weekend, with 835 new cases in the 24 hours up to Saturday, 671 up to Sunday and 668 up to Monday. There are 7,161 active cases as of Tuesday, most of them people isolating at home and the majority of new cases in the Lower Mainland.

“Since we last reported, we have had 142 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 456 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 19 in the Island Health region, 65 in the Interior Health region, 14 in the Northern Health region and one new case of a person who resides outside of Canada,” Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a statement May 4.

The latest non-essential travel restrictions on routes between the Lower Mainland, the B.C. Interior and Vancouver Island are to remain in effect until May 25, as B.C. presses ahead with its mass vaccination program. The health ministry released new data Tuesday, showing that about 40 per cent of people have received at least one dose of vaccine in all of B.C.’s five health regions.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

