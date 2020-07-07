A truck caught on fire near Anarchist Mountain Monday, July 6, 2020 causing the road to close in both directions for nearly one hour. (Anarchist Mountain Fire Department / Facebook)

Anarchist Mountain Fire Department extinguishes ‘flaming river’ on Highway 3

Blaze caused by truck that caught fire and leaked diesel across the road

The Anarchist Mountain Fire Department, with help from the Osoyoos Fire Department, extinguished a truck fire on Highway 3 at 82nd Ave. yesterday (July 6) evening at approximately 5:30.

The truck reportedly caught fire causing the diesel tank to melt and leak fuel across the road, creating a “flaming river” across Highway 3.

Fire Chief Urs Grob described the blaze as a flaming river, which took crews almost an hour to extinguish.

The highway was closed in both directions while crews worked to put out the blaze. The Osoyoos Fire Department was called in to help with a water tanker.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is not known at this time.

READ MORE: Okanagan home destroyed by fire

READ MORE: Missing Penticton woman located by RCMP

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Global LNG terminal survey casts doubt on industry as ‘safe bet’
Next story
Victoria man dies after skydiving incident on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Greenwood Museum debuts new Chinese laundry exhibit

The new exhibit reflects a staple business of the city from more than 100 years ago

Spring flooding financial relief available for affected residents

The provincial funds are for those affected by flooding in May and early June

Injured dirt biker evacuated from near Bluejoint Lookout

Emergency crews brought the rider to hospital, where doctors determined he had a fractured vertebra

Milestone RCMP Cops For Kids fundraiser ride going virtual

You can join and help RCMP raise funds for families and possibly win 20th anniversary cycling shirt

Gallery 2 reopens, offers video summer activities

The hand-washing sequence and the people-packed panoramas on display offer new interpretations

Horrifying video shows near head-on collision on Trans Canada

The video was captured on dash cam along Highway 1

COVID-19: B.C. promotes video-activated services card

Mobile app allows easier video identity verification

ICBC to resume road tests in July with priority for rebookings, health-care workers

Tests have been on hold for four months due to COVID-19

Would you take a COVID-19 vaccine? Poll suggests most Canadians say yes

75 per cent of Canadians would agree to take a novel coronavirus vaccine

Anarchist Mountain Fire Department extinguishes ‘flaming river’ on Highway 3

Blaze caused by truck that caught fire and leaked diesel across the road

Tofino beachgoers ‘horrified’ by Sea-Doos, Jet Skis, in surf zone

“I was quite distressed to see it.”

Budget officer pegs cost of basic income as calls for it grow due to COVID-19

Planned federal spending to date on pandemic-related aid now tops about $174 billion

Sexologist likens face mask debate to condom debate: What can we learn from it?

Society’s approach to condom usage since the 1980s can be applied to face masks today, one expert says

B.C. homeowners plead for action on condo insurance crisis

Strata property fees growing bigger than mortgage payments

Most Read