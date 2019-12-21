Salvation Army kettle volunteer Gillian Shearwater plays Christmas carols on her tenor recorder in front of Quality Foods on Dec. 11, 2019. This is Shearwater’s 10th year volunteering for the annual kettle campaign. (SUSAN QUINN/Alberni Valley News)

Amount Canadians donate to charity reaches 20-year low, B.C. study finds

Fraser Institute says B.C. ranks 54th when compared to other American states and provinces

The amount Canadians donate to charity — as a percentage of their income claimed on their taxes — has hit a 20-year low and lags far behind the amount Americans give, according to a new study by the Fraser Institute.

Less than one-in-five Canadian tax-filers, or 20 per cent, claimed charitable donations on their tax return in 2017, the most recent year of available data, the study found. That’s compared to 24.9 per cent —almost one-in-four— Americans.

The total amount donated by Canadians—just 0.54 per cent of income—is the lowest amount since at least 2000. Over that period, Canadians’ generosity peaked at 0.78 per cent in 2006. By comparison, American tax-filers donated 1.52 per cent of their income to registered charities in 2017, or nearly three times the percentage Canadians claimed.

“The holiday season is a time to reflect on giving, and with Canadians being less generous every year, charities face greater challenges to secure resources to help those in need,” said Jake Fuss, senior policy analyst with the Fraser Institute, in a news release this week.

In B.C., 19 per cent of people claimed charitable donations in 2017, with the average amount of $2,570.

Overall, according to the index of charitable giving for all 64 American states (including Washington, D.C.) and Canadian provinces and territories, Utah remains the most generous. Manitoba—which ranks 44th out of 64—is again the most generous Canadian province.

B.C. ranked 54th.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Feds won’t let resistant premiers scuttle municipal handgun bans: PM

Just Posted

Nelson’s only ophthalmologist to retire in February

Dr. Neville Maytom says Interior Health has no plans to replace him

UPDATED: Castlegar woman killed in crash on West Kootenay highway

Three-vehicle crash claimed one life Thursday afternoon

Sunshine Valley Child Care staff strike for higher wages, benefits

After several months of negotiations, union and management have not settled ‘long-standing issues’

Grand Forks artist plays pot riff on classic Christmas carols

‘Rudolph the Red-Eyed Reindeer,’ ‘Let it Grow’ and ‘Green Christmas’ are on Johl Chato’s holiday album

Snow, rain expected to make driving over Kootenay mountain passes nasty

Environment Canada issues snowfall and storm warnings for Thursday/Friday

VIDEO: One person dead as winter storm wreaks havoc on southern B.C. highways

70 centimetres of snow has fallen on the Coquihalla Highway

OUTLOOK 2020: Andrew Wilkinson on forest industry, taxes and CleanBC

B.C. Liberal leader has party renewal plans for 2020

How youth protests shaped the discussion on climate change

Climate strikes are an example of youth becoming politicized and rejecting adult inaction

Feds won’t let resistant premiers scuttle municipal handgun bans: PM

The government will push ahead with plans to prevent smuggling of pistols into Canada

Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie in Canada for the holidays

For security reasons Buckingham Palace will not be releasing any further details

Man shot to death in front of Alberta Walmart

Staff and shoppers were not allowed to leave store for some time as police investigated

ICBC retracts claim that late Vancouver Island Mountie was negligent in drunk driver crash

ICBC suggested Beckett’s negligence in response to civil court claim

VIDEO: Trudeau to be lower profile, more business-like in second mandate

While he does not plan to stop talking about values entirely, Trudeau wants to focus on ‘concrete things’

UPDATE: RCMP say boy safe after Amber Alert issued in west-central Alberta

Waylon Armstrong was believed to be abducted at around 2:30 a.m. in the hamlet of Brule.

Most Read