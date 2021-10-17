No one was hurt when this single-engine Cessna overshot the runway along the Canada-U.S. border Sunday, Oct. 17. Photo: Submitted

American plane makes hard landing near Christina Lake

Christina Lake Fire Rescue makes quick response on Cascade side of Canada-U.S. border

Christina Lake Fire Rescue was called into action after a single-engine propeller plane made a rough landing on the Canadian-side of the Cascade-Laurier border crossing Sunday, Oct. 17.

Chief Joe Geary said two American men were aboard the Cessna when at around 4:30 p.m., it drove off the packed-gravel runway that spans both sides of the 49th parallel. The men, a student-pilot and his instructor, walked away unhurt.

“They overshot the runway,” Geary said, explaining that the student-pilot had made misjudged the landing after a routine area flight.

Christina Lake Fire Rescue volunteers wasted no time deploying this fire engine to the Cascade-Laurier border crossing Sunday, Oct. 17

Christina Lake Fire Rescue volunteers wasted no time deploying this fire engine to the Cascade-Laurier border crossing Sunday, Oct. 17

The plane sprung a very small fuel leak after stopping less than 10 metres from the end of the strip. A department crew had meanwhile set up a fire hose in case the fuel caught fire. It did not.

A pickup truck with Washington plates then towed the plane to the American side of the border.

 

