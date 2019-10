The road is expected to be fully cleared by 1 p.m. Wednesday

A screenshot of the DriveBC map shows that crews estimate that the rocks will be cleared by 1 p.m. Wednesday. (DriveBC)

Traffic is being slowed on Highway 3, just north of the Paulson Bridge as of 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, due to an early morning rock fall that had blocked the road in both directions.

According to an 8:30 a.m. update from DriveBC, single-lane, alternating traffic is flowing through the area.

DriveBC estimates that the rock fall will be fully cleared by 1 p.m.