Alerts rescinded for Lynch Creek fore

The fire is now 110 per cent guarded and under control.

Some good news from the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary this afternoon as evacuation alerts are rescinded for 25 more addresses near the Lynch Creek fire.

The RDKB rescinded the alerts for 25 addresses from Miller Creek FSR to Kilometre 34 on North Fork Road on Friday. The Lynch Creek fire, currently measured at 122 hectares, is now 100 per cent guarded and classed as under control. The Lynch Creek FSR remains closed to the public.

The alerts remain in place for addresses on Santa Rosa Road at Christina Lake in response to the Horns Mountain Fire. That fire is now 359 hectares in size on the Canadian side.

