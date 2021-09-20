Alberta Premier Jason Kenney takes questions after announcing new COVID-19 measures for Alberta in Calgary, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine passport system begins today

Venues can operate without capacity limits if they require proof of vaccination, negative test

Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine passport system comes into force today.

The program allows businesses and venues to operate without capacity limits and other public health measures if they require proof of vaccination or a negative test result from anyone entering.

It applies at restaurants, nightclubs, casinos, concerts and fitness facilities, and is not mandatory.

When it was announced by Premier Jason Kenney last week, it also applied to retail stores and libraries, but they were removed from the list of eligible businesses over the weekend.

Kenney had previously opposed a vaccine passport over what he said were privacy concerns, but said last week it has become a necessary measure to protect Alberta’s hospitals that face the prospect of being overwhelmed in the pandemic’s fourth wave.

Starting Sunday, Albertans were able to download cards with the dates they’d received their vaccinations, and a health ministry spokeswoman says work continues on a more secure QR code that will be available in the coming weeks.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Alberta premier cites COVID-19 vaccine uptake since passport announcement

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
Nelson fire department cleans up urban wildfire fuel on city property
Next story
BOUNDARY VOTES: Where to vote in Grand Forks, Christina Lake and the West Boundary

Just Posted

The Bruins’ Ray Warrack is stopped by Thundercats’ goalie Harmon Laser-Hume at the Jack Sunday, Sept. 19. Photo: Peter Kalasz
Grand Forks Border Bruins lose hard-fought games over weekend

Cascade Falls, shown here at peak freshet, is a notoriously violent set of rapids on the southern stretch of the Kettle River. Photo: Jensen Edwards
Court of Appeal sets aside lower court’s ruling in Cascade Falls drowning case

The ribbon was cut on Herridge Place during a ceremony Friday. L-R: Columbia Basin Trust board chair Jocelyn Carver, Mayor John Dooley, Pastor Jim Reimer, Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson, and Cover Architectural Collaborative’s principal Robert Stacey. Photo: Tyler Harper
In the works for nearly a decade, doors finally open at Nelson’s Herridge Place

Registered Nurse Lindsay Erlandson holds a free Naloxone Kit after demonstrating how to use one. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
First Nations educators to host web talks on opioid crisis, addiction