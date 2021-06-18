Albert Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney unveil an opening sign after speaking about the Open for Summer Plan and next steps in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, in Edmonton, Friday, June 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Albert Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney unveil an opening sign after speaking about the Open for Summer Plan and next steps in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, in Edmonton, Friday, June 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta 1st province in Canada to lift all COVID-19 public health restrictions

70.2% of eligible citizens 12 and older in the province have received a dose of the vaccine

Alberta will become the first province or territory to remove all COVID-19 restrictions when it lifts its remaining public health measures on July 1.

Premier Jason Kenney announced Friday that the province had reached the vaccination threshold for the third and final phase of reopening, because 70.2 per cent of Albertans 12 and over had received at least one dose of a vaccine.

That means it’s safe to return to normal after the vaccines take full effect in two weeks, he said.

“The end of this terrible time is just two weeks away. I know it’s hard to believe, but it’s true,” Kenney said.

“Thanks to vaccines and the millions of Albertans who have been protected by them, we finally have the upper hand on this virus and can safely open up our province.”

Other provinces have announced plans to end restrictions in the coming weeks.

Alberta has already reopened most of its community and business activities, most at reduced capacity. On July 1, even those limits will be gone.

“No more limits on weddings or funerals,” said Kenney.

“No more bans on indoor social gatherings. No more limits for gyms, sports and fitness activities. No more capacity limits at restaurants, in retail or for places of worship. No more advisories against non-essential travel.”

Those with confirmed cases of COVID-19 will still have to isolate and protective measures at continuing care centres may remain.

The overall requirement for masks in public indoor spaces will end, but masking might still be required in specific settings.

Alberta has administered about 3.6 million vaccine doses and one-quarter of those eligible have had the required two shots.

Kenney and Health Minister Tyler Shandro said vaccines are the way out of the pandemic and the path to keeping COVID-19 at bay.

To that end, Shandro announced the province is taking advantage of increasing supplies to accelerate the timeline for second shots.

Anyone 12 and older who received a first dose in May can now book a second shot. People who have been vaccinated this month can book a second appointment as long as it’s four weeks after the first.

Shandro recommended waiting eight weeks between shots for those who received a first dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca. He said studies show that time lag increases that vaccine’s effectiveness.

Kenney also responded to an announcement Friday by the federal government that travel restrictions at the Canada-U. S. border will remain in place for at least another month until July 21.

Kenney said while he and other premiers had pushed for a faster border reopening, he acknowledged “it’s critical that we obviously take necessary precautions to prevent new cases and new variants from coming into the country.”

The ban means there will be no foreign visitors at the Calgary Stampede when it begins July 9. The world-renowned rodeo and fair is going ahead with fewer events, no chuckwagon races and with reduced capacity rules.

Kenney said the Stampede was not expecting a lot of outside visitors.

“I think their projection is 90 per cent of visitors to Stampede will be Albertans, given the uncertainty around travel,” he said.

Some doctors have warned more second doses need to be given in the province to be better protected against the Delta variant first identified in India.

The variant is more transmissible and is spreading quickly in the United Kingdom, where some reopening measures have been delayed.

Two patients in their 80s with underlying health issues died recently after contracting the variant during an outbreak at the Foothills hospital in Calgary. One had been fully vaccinated.

Kenney said the variant bears watching, but has been circulating in Alberta for nine weeks and still represents less than 10 per cent of 2,471 active cases. He said data suggests even one vaccine shot provides 90 per cent protection or better against serious consequences requiring hospitalization.

Opposition NDP health critic David Shepherd said Albertans, not Kenney, deserve credit for bringing case numbers down.

“The premier repeatedly acted last and least, personally violated public health orders, and spent a year downplaying the severity of COVID-19,” said Shepherd.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

AlbertaCoronavirus

Previous story
RCMP search for armed man in northern Alberta after police dog shot and killed
Next story
VIDEO: Camper van explosion burns Vancouver Island gas station to the ground

Just Posted

Christina Lake Fire Department’s Chief Joe Geary eyes the camera from behind the wheel of the department’s 40-year-old bush truck. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Christina Lake voters to pay for fire department’s aging fleet

It’s not whether the department needs the equipment, it’s how voters will pay for it, says Regional District

Adrian Moyls is the Selkirk College Class of 2021 valedictorian and graduate of the School of Health and Human Services. Photo: Submitted
Selkirk College valedictorian proves mettle in accomplishment

Adrian Moyls is a graduate of the School of Health and Human Services

A tent housing a mobile vaccination clinic. (Interior Health/Contributed)
Over 5K jabbed at Interior Health mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics

The clinics have made stops in more than 40 communities since launching last week

The clinic will run out of the Welcome Centre Monday, June 21. File photo The clinic will run out of the Welcome Centre Monday, June 21. File photo
Mobile vaccine clinic coming to Christina Lake

The clinic will give out first-doses to residents over 12, Interior Health announced Friday, June 18

The pilot of this single-engine propeller plane was unhurt after crash-landing in a Como Road orchard Friday, June 18. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Plane crash lands into Grand Forks orchard, pilot injured

RCMP have secured the crash site, pending investigation by Transport Canada

A small pod of Pacific white-sided dolphins pass by close to shore in Campbell River June 16, 2021. Still capture from video courtesy of Kimberly Hart
VIDEO: Dolphin sunset captured from Vancouver Island shore

Spectacular setting for view of travelling pod of Pacific white-sided dolphins

Police are asking for public assistance in locating Anthony Graham who has been charged with the murders of Kamloops brothers Carlo and Erick Fryer. (RCMP photo)
2 charged, suspect at large in killings of B.C. brothers linked to gang activity: RCMP

Kamloops brothers Erick and Carlo Fryer were found deceased in May on a remote Okanagan road

Albert Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney unveil an opening sign after speaking about the Open for Summer Plan and next steps in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, in Edmonton, Friday, June 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta 1st province in Canada to lift all COVID-19 public health restrictions

70.2% of eligible citizens 12 and older in the province have received a dose of the vaccine

Fraser Health registered nurse Ramn Manan draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Honour our fathers’ with COVID-19 vaccine protection, B.C. urges

109 new cases Friday, 75 per cent of 12 and up immunized

(Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Trutch Avenue in Chilliwack to be renamed to remove racist taint

New name to have Indigenous significance as Chilliwack takes new step toward reconciliation

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seen during a joint news conference following the EU-Canada Summit, in Brussels, Belgium, Tuesday June 15, 2021. Trudeau says Canada is on track now to have 68 million doses delivered by the end of July, which is more than enough to fully vaccinate all 33.2 million Canadians over the age of 12. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Vaccine deliveries enough to fully vaccinate all eligible Canadians by end of July

Three in four eligible Canadians now have their first dose, nearly one in five fully vaccinated.

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam listens to a question during a news conference, in Ottawa, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases attributed to the highly contagious Delta variant grew in Canada this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s public health agency reports spike in confirmed cases of Delta variant

More than 2,000 cases of the variant confirmed across all 10 provinces and in one territory

Bella Bella is on B.C.’s Central Coast, accessible only by air and ocean. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. provides $22 million for Heiltsuk development on Central Coast

Elders care home project, tourism, lumber mill supported

The federal government says it wants to ban most flavoured vaping products in a bid to reduce their appeal to youth. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Craig Mitchelldyer
Health Canada proposes ban on most vaping flavours it says appeal to youth

If implemented, the regulations would restrict all e-cigarette flavours except tobacco, mint and menthol

Most Read