Aircraft hunt for plane reported overdue on flight from Edmonton to Chilliwack

Plane went missing Friday afternoon

Aircraft are searching the British Columbia Interior for a small plane with two people on board that’s gone missing.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre says in a statement that its Pacific division was notified Friday afternoon that a small, private plane was overdue on a flight from Edmonton to Chilliwack, B.C.

It says a Hercules search-and-rescue plane began a search based on the pilot’s flight plan, as well as on information from air traffic control.

A Cormorant helicopter later joined the search, but low cloud cover hampered the effort.

Other aircraft resumed the search Saturday with the help of seven aircraft from the Civil Aviation Search And Rescue Association.

The search is centred on the Highway 5 corridor between Chilliwack and Valemont, B.C., but officials note the low ceiling in some areas is a challenge.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
U.S. researchers end their active search for sick orca J50
Next story
NDP’s Jagmeet Singh set to run in B.C.’s Burnaby South riding after nomination

Just Posted

Cops For Kids’ southeast B.C. tour rolls on

Annual RCMP fundraiser will see 34 cyclists ride 1,000 kilometres raising funds

Municipal spending outpaces population growth 4-fold in B.C.: report

Canadian Federation of Independent Business has released its annual operational spending report

B.C. parents leery of HPV cervical cancer vaccine

Provincial registration uptake among lowest in Canada

Winlaw preemie survives smoky birth

GoFundMe Campaign started for West Kootenay family with preemie baby.

BREAKING: Crews responding to wildfire burning near Trail hospital

BC Wildfire Service has confirmed the fire broke out Tuesday afternoon

Maverick MP Maxime Bernier says racists have no place in his party

Bernier’s defended his new party which is gaining support from a fringe political group

Aircraft hunt for plane reported overdue on flight from Edmonton to Chilliwack

Plane went missing Friday afternoon

B.C. VIEWS: ’Not photo radar’ coming soon to high-crash areas

ICBC deficit now largely due to reckless and distracted driving

Fearsome new stage begins as Florence floods inland rivers

Thousands of people have been evacuated already

NDP’s Jagmeet Singh set to run in B.C.’s Burnaby South riding after nomination

Singh blamed the Liberals and Conservatives for the current state of the country

Typhoon lashes south China after killing 36 in Philippines

Nearly half a million people had been evacuated from seven cities in China

Seattle Sounders beat Vancouver Whitecaps, keep win streak alive

‘“I thought we were the better team’

U.S. researchers end their active search for sick orca J50

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said its team ended its two-day dedicated search

Watch hurricane Florence make landfall in the U.S.

Five people have died due to the storm, according to latest reports

Most Read