Air quality advisory issued for Grand Forks

Interior Health says that the advisory will remain in effect until the weather changes

Wood stoves and cloud cover led Interior Health to issue an air quality advisory for Grand Forks on Monday, Dec. 2.

“Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted,” said Interior Health in a press release.

The statement also said that “sources of fine particulates contributing to this air quality episode may include wood smoke (wood stoves and/or open burning) as well as emissions from industry and transportation sources such as automobiles, trucks and rail traffic.”

According to data drawn on Dec. 2, air in Grand Forks had nearly three times as many micrograms of particulates per cubic metre as compared to Castlegar, between two and eight micrograms above the provincial objective.

Interior Health is encouraging people with issues such as eye or throat irritation, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, cough or wheezing to follow doctors’ advice. Staying indoors helps to reduce fine particulate exposure, while excessive particulate exposure is particularly a concern for pregnant women, infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease.