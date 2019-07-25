Air conditioning disputes are causing ‘cold wars’ in B.C. workplaces: report

As more offices turn to using air conditioning, employees are split on the ideal room temperature

Sixty per cent of survey respondents said their office is often too cold in the summer months, according to BC Hydro. (Air Force photo illustration by Margo Wright)

Air conditioning preferences in B.C. workplaces are oftentimes causing tensions to boil over between employees, a BC Hydro report has found. The problem may be more to do with male and female anatomy than we originally thought.

Roughly one-quarter of British Columbians surveyed by BC Hydro said they have either argued with a fellow employee over the office temperature, or witnessed a disagreement between co-workers, the Crown corporation said in a news release Thursday.

Meanwhile, two-thirds of those who work in offices said they aren’t allowed to adjust the thermostat themselves, and instead have to ask permission to do so from management.

Sixty per cent of survey respondents said their office is often too cold in the summer months, making it difficult to concentrate on work – a feeling shared twice as much among women than men. Nearly 60 per cent of women also said they use a blanket or wear layers to deal with low-office temperatures, while 15 per cent reported using a space heater at their desk to stay warm.

BC Hydro said the survey results suggest that “many office climate control systems are based on a decades-old thermal comfort formula designed to suit the male metabolic rate.”

In fact, data collected across the province shows B.C. offices tend to set the thermostat as low as 20 C, which is three to four degrees cooler than what is recommended and can lead to wasted electricity and higher costs, the report said.

“Conflicts between employees over the A/C may seem harmless but once relationships and productivity can suffer if arguments escalate into a full-blown cold war,” BC Hydro said.

Instead, BC Hydro recommends that commercial buildings be cooled to between 23 C to 26 C in the summer months, and air conditioning should be turned off when employees go home for the day. Air conditioning systems should also complement the office layout, which can be tested through balancing air ducts every now and again.

Other ways to take control over the temperature include bringing an extra sweater to work for those who tend to get chilly, and close the blinds to block direct sun rays for those who run on the warmer side.

