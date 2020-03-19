Air Canada is suspending flights to the Kootenays

Air Canada suspends service to Castlegar, Cranbrook in April

Company responding to COVID-19 pandemic

Air Canada will temporarily suspend direct flights between Castlegar and Vancouver in response to COVID-19.

“Travelers heading to and from Vancouver will temporarily be routed through Calgary between April 1-30, 2020,” says a release from the City of Castlegar.

Flights from Vancouver to Cranbrook are also being suspended for the same time period. Flights from Kelowna to Toronto and Edmonton are also affected.

The daily schedule for flights to and from Calgary remains the same.

Air Canada says it will “…continue to monitor this evolving situation closely in consultation with the Public Health Agency of Canada, Transport Canada and Global Affairs and will adjust its schedule as appropriate.”

For more information visit Air Canada’s website.

RELATED: Castlegar couple stranded in Ecuador

COVID-19 precautions

With the evolving COVID-19 situation, all washrooms, benches and other shared contact points throughout the West Kootenay Regional Airport terminal building are being cleaned and disinfected before and after each flight.

The airport is following the direction of health authorities regarding best practices for public health and safety.

