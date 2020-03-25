Air Canada cuts all flights in and out of Castlegar

It really is Cancel-gar after all.

The City of Castlegar is reporting that Air Canada has temporarily suspended all flights in and out of the West Kootenay Regional Airport in Castlegar until at least March 31.

That’s a week earlier than originally scheduled, and includes flights to Calgary now.

On March 19, Air Canada said travelers heading to and from Vancouver will temporarily be routed through Calgary for the month starting April. The daily schedule for flights to and from Calgary would remain the same.

SEE: Air Canada suspends service to Castlegar, Cranbrook in April

As a result of COVID-19, Air Canada is facing uncertainty and has had to make further adjustments to its schedule which resulted in the cancellations of all flights in and out of Castlegar until at least March 31.

The company website still lists six flights a week from Castlegar to Calgary, staring April 1.

Air Canada says its network planning group is constantly monitoring the situation and it will continue to monitor this evolving situation closely in consultation with the Public Health Agency of Canada, Transport Canada and Global Affairs and will adjust its schedule as appropriate. For more information visit Air Canada’s website.

“This cancellation of flights will have an impact on the airport and businesses operating out of the terminal building,” says Patrick Gauvreau, Airport Manager. “We’re working with the businesses to determine how this will impact their operations, particularly if this continues in the long-term.”

For more information on the City’s response to COVID-19 visit castlegar.ca/covid19.



reporter@rosslandnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

airportscastlegarCoronavirus