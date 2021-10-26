FILE - This May 16, 2020 file photo shows Air Canada check screens at Ottawa International Airport in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

FILE - This May 16, 2020 file photo shows Air Canada check screens at Ottawa International Airport in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Air Canada brings in antigen, molecular COVID self-testing kits for travellers

Test kits will not require going to a laboratory

Travellers flying with Air Canada will now have access to self-testing kits, including both antigen and molecular tests.

In a Monday (Oct. 25) news release, the airline said the tests would be provided in partnership with Canadian health care company Switch Health.

While the antigen tests are not sufficient for entry into Canada, the airline said that the COVID-19 RT-LAMP Kit would provide results acceptable to border agents.

The self-testing kits need to be used while a medical professional watches over telehealth and will produce an electronic report for travel within about 45 minutes, and eliminate the need to find a testing facility while abroad.

The testing kits through the partnership are only available to Aeroplan members. The antigen tests cost $79, while the COVID-19 RT-LAMP Test Kit costs $149. The test to return to Canada must be taken 72 hours of the scheduled departure time of the flight.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Loaded firearm nets ticket for hunter in roadside conservation blitz near Boston Bar
Next story
Crews called to fire at recycling plant in outskirts of Trail

Just Posted

Three grizzly bear cubs killed after being hit by a train near Elko, B.C. on October 6 2021. Their deceased mother was found further down the tracks. (Contributed by Dr. Clayton Lamb)
Mother grizzly, 3 cubs killed by train near Elko

Interior health logo
More than 1,000 Interior Health workers unvaccinated

Firefighters from five Greater Trail halls attended a fire at Retriev Technologies, located in Columbia Gardens Industrial Park, Monday night. Photo: Trail Times
Crews called to fire at recycling plant in outskirts of Trail

Creston Valley goalie Harmon Laser-Hume stops a slap-shot by Grand Forks centre, Davis Hunter. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks’ Bruins lose two at home