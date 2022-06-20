David Eby, B.C. Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

David Eby, B.C. Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Affordable housing and dementia care facility opens in Vanderhoof

An unprecedented affordable housing development through the province of B.C. is now open in Vanderhoof

In Vanderhoof, an unprecedented new housing development that combines affordable housing for seniors with a facility to support those with on-site dementia care is now open.

The three-storey project is located on 2657 Church Ave. and includes 20 one-bedroom rental homes.

The dementia care facility, called Aurora Homes, will be on the ground floor and include eight additional studio units. Available later this year, the facility will include technologies that support dementia care like circadian rhythm lighting, which is an artificial sunrise-sunset internal clock that will allow the patients to sleep better.

READ MORE: New seniors building opening soon in Vanderhoof the first of its kind in B.C.

“This new building will provide a significant supply of homes for vulnerable seniors and patients in Vanderhoof, allowing them to remain connected within their communities, while receiving the care they need,” said Attorney General David Eby, who is currently the minister responsible for housing.

Like us on Facebook

BC Housing

Previous story
Snowpack in West Kootenay backcountry climbs to 215 per cent of normal

Just Posted

West Kootenay’s snowpack is 215 per cent of what is normal for this time of the year. Here’s what Gray Creek Pass east of Balfour looked like last week. Photo: Tom Lymbery
Snowpack in West Kootenay backcountry climbs to 215 per cent of normal

BC Transit routes are back to normal service in Nakusp and the Slocan Valley after months of cancellations. Photo: Jenna Hauck
BC Transit back to full service in Slocan, Nakusp with new hires

photo by Nappiness, pixabay.com
Grand Forks financial institutions enter merger discussions to better serve community

The Town of Creston has provided residents with a kitchen catcher for food scraps as well as a green food waste cart for curbside collection. Photo: Submitted
Creston starts curbside organics pickup, other West Kootenay communities to follow this year