Man accused in alleged Grand Forks assault to be tried at Supreme Court

The accused faces two other charges related to the assault

A man accused of assault and two related offenses will stand trial by a Supreme Court Judge, Grand Forks provincial court heard Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Robert Chernin, 43, was charged in late July with assault, breaching an undertaking and attempting to pervert, defeat or obstruct justice. The Crown contends that all three offenses took place in Grand Forks earlier in the month.

Chernin was not in court Tuesday, but was represented by his lawyer, Nelson Selamaj.

Selamaj elected for a trial by Supreme Court Judge alone and then entered a not guilty plea on behalf of his client.

Judge Craig Sicotte then adjourned Chernin’s matters to the Supreme Court in Rossland, which will fix a date for trial on Jan. 31.

The provincial Crown is proceeding against Chernin by indictment, the court heard. In practice, convictions on indicted charges tend to attract tougher resolutions at sentencing, according to Dan McLaughlin, spokesperson for the BC Prosecution Service.

CourtGrand Forks