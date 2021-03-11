Accused drug-trafficker appears at Grand Forks Courthouse on federal charges

The accused could face a ‘significant’ sentence if convicted, said Judge Robert Brown

The Crown’s cases against the accused are set to resume at the Grand Forks courthouse on Tuesday, April 6. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Accused drug-trafficker Matthew Straume made a first appearance on federal charges at Grand Forks provincial court on Tuesday, March 9.

Straume is facing three counts of possession with intent under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, stemming from his November 24 arrest in Grand Forks, according to court documents.

Judge Robert Brown implored Straume, who appeared on his own behalf, to contact his lawyer right away.

“If there’s a conviction, your sentence could be significant,” Brown warned the accused.

The court then dealt with Straume’s charges for alleged mischief and allegedly resisting a peace officer and a charge under the Motor Vehicle Act for allegedly driving on a prohibited licence.

Judge Brown adjourned all Straume’s matters until Tuesday, April 6 at the city courthouse.

Straume has not yet entered a plea to any of the above charges, court documents show.

