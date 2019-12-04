UPDATE: Two accidents block Hwy 3 east of Christina Lake

Fire chief: pregnant female in vehicle that rolled off the road was headed to Trail to have her baby

Two separate vehicle accidents completely blocked Hwy 3 Wednesday morning just east of Christina Lake.

The first, a collision between a semi-trailer truck and a passenger vehicle, occurred just before 9:30 a.m. Christina Lake Fire & Rescue responded to the incident, where all four people involved in the crash were able to get themselves out of the vehicles. According to Les Cleverly of the BC Ambulance Service, at least two people involved sustained “serious, but non life-threatening” injuries and will be sent to hospital in Kelowna.

As a Christina Lake fire engine was on its way to attend the first call, firefighters noticed another nearby incident where an eastbound passenger vehicle carrying a male and a pregnant woman had rolled over the embankment into a creek. Christina Lake fire chief Joe Geary said that the female had managed to get herself out of the vehicle, but the male was trapped inside when help arrived.

Firefighters repelled down the embankment to extricate the male. Aside from being “obviously cold,” Geary said, neither individual appeared to have sustained serious injuries. The female was apparently on her way to Trail to have her baby.

As of 11:36 a.m., Cleverly said that patients involved in both accidents were being assessed at the hospital in Grand Forks.

The BC Ambulance Service representative described the highway near both accidents as having “slippery and slushy” conditions.

Geary said that the drivers should expect the road to be closed until at least 1:30 p.m., while police conduct their investigations and cleanup gets underway. Drivers can also consult DriveBC’s website for updates.