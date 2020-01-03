A white pickup truck (seen here on tow truck) appeared to have hit a FortisBC power pole on Friday morning, cutting power to 11 customers and stopping traffic flow for an hour at a scene just east of Grand Forks. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Accident east of Grand Forks shuts down traffic, power

Traffic began flowing again by 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 3

An accident involving a white pickup truck and a hydro pole shut down Highway 3 just east of Grand Forks on Jan. 3 around 7:27 a.m.

The vehicle appeared to have struck a power pole on the southwest side of the highway, forcing the wooden pole to splinter at its base. By 9 a.m., the vehicle involved had been loaded onto a tow truck and Fortis crews were assessing the incident’s impact on nearby power lines. According to FortisBC’s online outage map, the incident cut power to 11 customers closest to the sight of the accident. FortisBC reports that power is expected to return by 3 p.m. on Jan. 3.

By 8:30 a.m., traffic was flowing by alternating directions through the scene, at the guidance of flaggers on site.

Most Read