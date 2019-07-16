Abra Brynne. Photo submitted

Abra Brynne wins Kootenay-Columbia Green Party nomination

Brynne is one of three candidates who will challenge MP Wayne Stetski

Abra Brynne of Nelson will be the Green Party candidate in the Oct. 21 federal election for the Kootenay-Columbia riding. She won a two-way nomination process over Fernie’s Kerri Wall on the weekend.

“Kerri Wall has been fabulous already,” Brynne said. “We both committed to supporting each other whichever of us won the nomination, and she has been true to her word and provided me already with advice, support and resources. I am thrilled with the amount of enthusiasm and support I am already receiving from across the riding.”

Brynne said the next step is to put together a campaign team, and she expects to name a campaign manager by the end of the week. One of the main campaign efforts will be fundraising.

“I am going to start going out to communities and to events and meetings. I need to connect with people about what they would like to see in Ottawa, on what my role would be as a member of parliament, and really looking forward to those conversations.”

Her campaign office is virtual at the moment, and its physical location will partly depend on the location of her campaign manager, she said.

Brynne has been working locally and nationally on food security issues and policy for many years.

She is the executive director of the Central Kootenay Food Policy Council, president of the Kootenay Co-op, the chair of board of USC Canada, a volunteer on the Kootenay Organic Growers certification committee, and a founding member of a number of other organizations related to food security.

Asked about her chances of unseating NDP incumbent Wayne Stetski, Brynne said her main commitment is not to unseating someone but to get more Greens in Ottawa, “and I hope I am one of them.

“I want to bring something positive to the voters of the riding because everyone I am talking to is tired of divisive us-and-them politics and I think it is vitally important that we work together to address the critical needs that are in front of us.”

So far, Brynne’s competition will be MP Stetski, Rob Morrison of the Conservative Party, and Rick Stewart of the People’s Party. The Liberals have not named a candidate.

