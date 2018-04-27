From left, waxworks of ABBA members Bjorn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Faltskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Benny Andersson. MUST CREDIT: Photo by Dina Mishev for The Washington Post.

ABBA records new material for first time in 35 years

ABBA records two new songs

Mamma Mia! The members of ABBA say they have recorded new material for the first time in 35 years.

The Swedish pop supergroup says it has recorded two new songs, including one entitled “I Still Have Faith in You.”

The news was announced Friday in an Instagram statement from Benny Andersson, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Agnetha Faltskog.

ABBA had big hits in the 1970s with songs including “Waterloo” and “Dancing Queen” before splitting up in 1982. The band’s statement said the members reunited to plan a virtual tour featuring digital avatars, and decided to go back into the studio.

They said it was “an extremely joyous experience.”

The band says “I Still Have Faith In You” will be performed by the group’s holograms in a December TV special.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Missing Justin Beaver returns to B.C. parks staff
Next story
B.C. Interior’s fall moose hunt limits under review as population dips

Just Posted

City council debates gun range location

The Grand Forks Wildlife Association needs a licence of occupation.

PLACE NAMES: Jewel Lake, Jacksonville, Jerram’s

Arthur Pelly envisioned a town at what was first called Long Lake, but it was a long shot

B.C. hires 20 more conservation officers

The province announces 12 new locations for conservation officer services this year

Grand Forks remembers the Humboldt Broncos

The community gathered at a vigil on April 12.

Thirty years and going strong: the choir looks back

The Grand Forks Choral Society is celebrating its anniversary with a spring concert.

Louis Arthur Charles: Britain’s new prince

The son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been named

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Remedying health care at Okanagan’s jail

PART 6.5: PHSA has gone on a hiring bender to bolster health coverage, but OCC not out of the rough yet

B.C. Horse Angels battle ‘kill-buyers’ to stop horse slaughter

A non-profit organization in Salmon Arm, B.C. finds new homes for horses rescued from slaughter

B.C. cop investigated for stuffing cash in sock

Local police have asked RCMP to investigate

16 temperature records broken around B.C. on Thursday

Agassiz broke a record that goes back more than 100 years

B.C. Interior’s fall moose hunt limits under review as population dips

Study confirms struggling moose population dips below minimum targets

B.C. couple survives wildfire but home now threatened by mudslide

Princeton couple’s home 40 feet from mudslide that took out three out-buildings

ABBA records new material for first time in 35 years

ABBA records two new songs

Most Read