A quick guide to applying to affordable housing in Grand Forks

BC Housing and Boundary Family Services answered applicants’ questions on Wednesday night

Prospective residents for the 19th Street affordable housing complex in Grand Forks learned about application and tenancy rules on Wednesday night, when representatives from BC Housing and the Boundary Family Services Society (BFSS) hosted a public information session to answer questions.

There is a total of 52 one, two and three-bedroom units that are currently under construction in an area adjacent to Dick Bartlett Park.

BC Housing Interior regional director Ann Howard said that the units, which will be priced to not exceed 30 per cent of a tenant’s monthly income, are “open to anyone experiencing housing challenges in Grand Forks [and the Boundary region].”

Prospective applicants must fill out a paper version of the Housing Registry Application Form, available at the BFSS office on the Perley Elementary school grounds in Grand Forks. Completed forms can also be submitted at the BFSS office.

After a quick overview of the apartment building and townhouse complex, the audience was given the chance to ask questions.

When will applications be due?

No deadline was given, but Howard said that applications would be evaluated between mid September and late October. Applications will be evaluated “based on need, not on first-come, first-served,” Howard said.

When will move-in be?

Howard said that the first units will be available in “late 2019.”

Will Boundary residents be given priority?

Yes.

Will pets be allowed?

Yes, but number per tenant may be limited. Pets must also be up-to-date on all core recommended vaccines, as per the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association.

Will smoking be allowed?

Smoking is only allowed in a designated outdoor smoking area.

What parking will there be?

The planned parking lot has space for one vehicle per residence. Darren Pratt of Boundary Family Services suggested that there could also be visitor spots that require limited-time permits.

I have split custody of my child. Can I still get a multi-bedroom unit?

Yes. Parents or guardians with regular custody schedules (week on, week off, etc.) are eligible for a multi-bedroom unit.

Will people on the flood buyout list get priority?

Howard said that people on the flood buyout list must sign a consent form with Boundary Flood Recovery so that their information can be released to BC Housing and be considered in the application evaluation.

Will more affordable housing be built in the Boundary?

According to Howard, “it is very possible that there could be more units here.” The BC Housing representative said that future decisions would depend on the need seen through the application process for 19th Street.

Previous story
Uber says it may not operate outside of Metro Vancouver over driver shortage

Just Posted

Mountie boss asks RDCK directors to go to bat for them at UBCM

Inspector Tim Olmstead is lobbying for local support for increased funding for staff

Cold front moves through West Kootenay, bringing wind, rain, and lightning

But this is actually more normal summer weather, says forecaster

Border Bruins extend coach’s contract

Coach John Clewlow credited the community support for his success in his first year in charge

BC Housing to host information meeting on application process for 19th Street affordable housing

The meeting will take place Wed., July 24, at 6 p.m. at the GFSS auditorium

Daycare for Indigenous children set for Grand Forks

It will offer 24 free spaces for Indigenous infants, toddlers and young children in the region

Port Alberni teens charged with second degree murder, remain at large

Leonard Dyck of Vancouver was found dead at a highway pullout near Dease Lake

Uber says it may not operate outside of Metro Vancouver over driver shortage

The province has said ride-hailing drivers must have a Class 4 licence

Air conditioning disputes are causing ‘cold wars’ in B.C. workplaces: report

As more offices turn to using air conditioning, employees are split on the ideal room temperature

Sister of Andrew Berry recalls urging brother to seek help

Sister of Oak Bay father accused in daughters’ deaths takes stand

Father of suspect in 3 B.C. deaths expects son will go out in ‘blaze of glory’

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod are suspects in three deaths in northern B.C.

‘Baywatch’ star Pamela Anderson calls on Alberta premier to end chuckwagon races

More than 70 horses have died in the event since 1986

Bernier promises to cut immigration, build border fences in platform speech

Bernier’s speech also rejected any allegations of racism against him and his upstart party

Northern B.C. homicides paralyze isolated village

Tahltan community of Iskut renews plea for RCMP detachment in wake of killings

Retired Northern Health official: Managers should have to eat the same food served in hospitals

Former chief medical health officer says hospitals are relying too much on “corporate food”

Most Read