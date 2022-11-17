The RCMP say the Trans-Canada Highway is closed east of Sicamous due to a serious two-vehicle collision. (Black Press Media File Photo)

The RCMP say the Trans-Canada Highway is closed east of Sicamous due to a serious two-vehicle collision. (Black Press Media File Photo)

A not-so-stolen vehicle to an impaired driver: Grand Forks RCMP report

The RCMP had an eventful weekend due to vehicle-related incidents

The Grand Forks RCMP had an eventful week of handling vehicle-related blunders.

On the morning of Friday (Nov. 11), a Grand Forks woman reported her car stolen from her home.

The twist? The woman called back just minutes later to inform the RCMP that her car was not stolen; her husband had taken the vehicle and left his cell phone behind, so she could not confirm it was him.

“If you feel you may be the victim of a crime, never hesitate to call and report immediately, while this file had a happy ending, often that will not be the case,” said Sgt Darryl Peppler on the event.

That afternoon, RCMP stopped a motor vehicle on 66th Ave and 18th Street in Grand Forks. The driver, a 31-year-old Grand Forks man, admitted that he did not have his driver’s licence as it was suspended.

The driver was served a ticket and had his vehicle towed and impounded for seven days.

On Saturday, just before midnight, an officer stopped a truck travelling on 72nd Ave at 3rd St in Grand Forks.

After providing a breathalyzer sample, the 23-year-old driver was issued a three-day roadside driving suspension and his vehicle was impounded.

“Grand Forks RCMP are focused on impaired driving enforcement, especially as the holiday season approaches,” said Peppler.

Previous story
World’s largest cruise port operator signs on to elevate Prince Rupert as a destination
Next story
Kootenay man arrested for voyeurism at Beaver Valley Arena

Just Posted

Former B.C. health-care workers have taken the province to court over vaccine mandates. (File photo)
Interior Health top doc says mask mandate not needed – yet

The RCMP say the Trans-Canada Highway is closed east of Sicamous due to a serious two-vehicle collision. (Black Press Media File Photo)
A not-so-stolen vehicle to an impaired driver: Grand Forks RCMP report

Trail RCMP
Kootenay man arrested for voyeurism at Beaver Valley Arena

From left to right: Conservation Assistant Heather Gates, Conservation Programs Assistant Tina Watters, and Director of Bat Conservation Cori Lausen pose with the newly installed BrandenBark poles near Duck Lake on Sept. 28. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Biologists work towards bat conservation in the Kootenays