A not-so-stolen vehicle to an impaired driver: Grand Forks RCMP report

The RCMP had an eventful weekend due to vehicle-related incidents

The RCMP say the Trans-Canada Highway is closed east of Sicamous due to a serious two-vehicle collision. (Black Press Media File Photo)

The Grand Forks RCMP had an eventful week of handling vehicle-related blunders.

On the morning of Friday (Nov. 11), a Grand Forks woman reported her car stolen from her home.

The twist? The woman called back just minutes later to inform the RCMP that her car was not stolen; her husband had taken the vehicle and left his cell phone behind, so she could not confirm it was him.

“If you feel you may be the victim of a crime, never hesitate to call and report immediately, while this file had a happy ending, often that will not be the case,” said Sgt Darryl Peppler on the event.

That afternoon, RCMP stopped a motor vehicle on 66th Ave and 18th Street in Grand Forks. The driver, a 31-year-old Grand Forks man, admitted that he did not have his driver’s licence as it was suspended.

The driver was served a ticket and had his vehicle towed and impounded for seven days.

On Saturday, just before midnight, an officer stopped a truck travelling on 72nd Ave at 3rd St in Grand Forks.

After providing a breathalyzer sample, the 23-year-old driver was issued a three-day roadside driving suspension and his vehicle was impounded.

“Grand Forks RCMP are focused on impaired driving enforcement, especially as the holiday season approaches,” said Peppler.