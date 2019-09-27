A love letter to Grand Forks: Returning 15 years later

By MARLIT KRETZSCHMAR

Special to the Grand Forks Gazette

In October 2001, I took part in a student exchange between my former high school, Spreeland Gymnasium in Cottbus, Germany, and Grand Forks Secondary School. In 2002, the Canadian group (including the Canadian teachers Mrs. Yvonne Konar and Mr. Bruce Penner) visited us in Cottbus, Germany.

In 2004, after graduating from high school and saving up money by working at Burger King after school, I spent my summer in Grand Forks and surprised my friends – this year was time to come back. I took six months away from my job as a sales marketing manager for a ticketing and live entertainment company in Hamburg, Germany, to make my dream come true: to cross Canada on the Trans-Canada Highway, blogging all the way.

Here is the entry that I wrote about coming back to my beloved Grand Forks after 15 years, in the spring of 2019.

It’s this feeling

Grand Forks, my beloved Grand Forks. It’s been 15 years and coming back feels slightly unreal. And by “slightly,” I mean, “I’M FREAKING OUT!”

When I got into town, I couldn’t believe it and had to stop at a parking lot to take a deep breath – counting down: 3, 2, 1. Tears of joy. “Go, girl, you can do this!” I kept telling myself.

After checking in to my Airbnb I walked to the town centre. To me it feels like Grand Forks has one main road and five crossing streets. It’s cozy and very sweet, with little shops and cafés and a magnificent city hall.

On my first day back, Grand Forks reminded me of a ghost town – not a single human being, wherever I looked. Just me and my memories. And the cold.

I had to text Candace, my former host sister from the student exchange (and sister by heart) and ask her what was going on in Grand Forks. She just laughed at me. On Mondays, she said, Grand Forks was closed. Well … alright. Sure. Wait! WHAT?

Most of the time during my visit was spent with Yvonne Konar (former teacher who I can now call a friend). Rarely have I ever met such a good-hearted person. We first met up at Jogas and she brought the photo album of the exchange. We had a lot to talk about.

Later, she took me on a little road trip to show me what the flood had done to the town. I had seen videos on Facebook but seeing it in real still made me sad. We concentrated on happy memories after that and she invited me over for dinner where I met her husband, Shayne. They are fantastic people. So lovely, smart and funny.

Another day, I went to Cascade Falls with my friend, Brady. I also had to watch a movie at the Gem Theatre, my favourite theatre of all time – it’s just so cute! (I mean, just look at the entrance and how they announce the movies. Love it!) In Germany, going to a movie is ridiculously expensive. Here, the world is still in order. I’m just sad that the bowling alley had to shut down after the flood because I have so many good memories from there.

One of my favourite evenings I spent at a farm, where my former host mom, Roxanne, lives with her husband. Oh man, I truly had to concentrate hard to pull myself together and not to act like a tourist by taking pictures of everything. I loved the farm.

Being a city girl, it is just super exciting to see a house made of wood and a property that is full of pigs and falcons, dogs and chickens, not to mention the huge pick-up truck. I just love everything about the place. It was the coziest house I had ever seen – ignoring all the dead, stuffed animals on the walls.

“We are hunters,” Roxanne said, explaining the animals. She told me so many funny stories about bears coming to her garden or sleeping in the dog’s basket outside. I really am in bear country. Seeing a bear is still on my bucket list but I’m optimistic because I’ve got five and a half months left. (Note: Since I first wrote this piece in April for my blog, I have seen 25 bears!).

Of course, I had to climb Observation Mountain. It’s the only place where I could see my beloved Grand Forks from the bird’s perspective. Isn’t it amazing? On top of the mountain is a star with fairy lights that shine at night. Getting to the top was great and I felt like I was the king of the world.

Pretty much everyone has asked me what I was doing in Grand Forks. I have always answered the same: “It’s this feeling,” I say.

Even though I knew that I would never bring back the exchange of 2001 or my summer in 2004, my feelings for this little town are still the same. I love Grand Forks and I always will – corny, but true. I will always be grateful for the time and our history, for my memories and the happy moments that will be safely kept in my heart forever.

My friends of the exchange may have moved to different cities, but I am still connected to this town. I walk the streets and try to absorb everything. I talk to people in the cafés, in the supermarket, in the laundromat or the liquor store. It’s amazing and I’m overwhelmed about the warmth and kindness of every single person I’ve met. And so I’m looking forward to seeing you again – hopefully sooner than in another 15 years.

So long, I love you, Grand Forks!

Marlit Kretzschmar returned to Grand Forks after 15 years to reconnect with the people and the city she fell in love with. Kretzschmar returned to Germany this week.