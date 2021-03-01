A man wearing a mask against coronavirus walks past an NHS advertisement about COVID-19 in London, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

92 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths: Interior Health

The region is reporting 92 cases after the weekend

B.C.’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is reporting 92 new COVID-19 cases in the Interior Health region over the weekend.

Across the province, there is a total of 1,478 new cases, with no new epi-linked cases, for a total of 80,672 cases in British Columbia since the pandemic began.

The majority of the cases continue to be found in the Fraser Health region, which also saw three new outbreaks declared with at least one positive test at Chilliwack General Hospital, Surrey Memorial Hospital and Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.

Currently, in Interior Health there are 18 people in hospital with five in critical care. The health authority is not reporting any new deaths, due to COVID-19, over the weekend.

However, there are eight new deaths recorded across the province, for a total of 1,363 deaths.

Interior Health is declaring the outbreak over at Noric House long-term care in Vernon. There were 67 cases: 39 residents and 28 staff, with 10 deaths connected to this outbreak.

Update on outbreaks:

  • Kelowna General Hospital has six cases: five patients and one staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.
  • The Florentine in Merritt has two resident cases.
  • Highridge/Singh House group home in Kamloops has 13 cases: five residents and eight staff.
  • Westsyde Care Residence group home in Kamloops has 30 cases: 17 residents and 13 staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care in Kamloops has 32 cases: 24 residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

Coronavirus

