$8K in campfire ban fines issued in B.C. over the weekend

B.C. Conservation Officer Service doled out seven tickets in the Kootenay, South Coast regions

As the province is under a state of emergency due to wildfires, British Columbia’s conservation office says it doled out $8,000 in campfire ban fines over the weekend.

B.C. Conservation Officer Service said in a tweet Monday (Aug. 21) that it handed out seven tickets for illegal campfires in the Kootenay and south coast regions over the weekend.

The fines totalled $8,050, with each ticket worth $1,150 each.

“Despite a provincial state of emergency due to wildfires, people continue to have unlawful campfires.”

The majority of the province is under campfire bans, except for Haida Gwaii in the Coastal Fire Centre and the Prince George and Northwest fire centres.

B.C. Premier David Eby declared a provincial state of emergency Friday (Aug. 18).

It came as the province has seen the worst wildfire season on record.

