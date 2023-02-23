The Abbotsford Police Department removed eight impaired drivers from the roads in a four-hour period on Wednesday night (Feb. 22). (Photo by APD)

The Abbotsford Police Department removed eight impaired drivers from the roads in a four-hour period on Wednesday night (Feb. 22). (Photo by APD)

8 impaired drivers caught by police in Abbotsford over 4 hours

Patrol officers issue 90- and 30-day driving bans on Wednesday night

Eight impaired drivers were caught by police in Abbotsford in a four-hour period on Wednesday night (Feb. 22).

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) posted on social media that the drivers were located by patrol officers.

“These numbers are extremely concerning to us. As a community, we need to tackle this problem together,” the post states.

“Impaired driving can have devastating consequences.”

RELATED: Impaired-driving investigations are personal for Abbotsford Police officer

Sgt. Paul Walker, APD media relations officer, said six of the drivers were given 90-day immediate roadside prohibitions and two were given 30-day penalties.

No further details were available.

Walker previously said that, in 2022, the APD took 881 impaired drivers off Abbotsford roads. That was 103 more than in 2021.


vikki.hopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking Newsimpaired drivingPolice

Previous story
B.C. RCMP detachment cleared of any wrongdoing in death of man while in custody
Next story
Media advocate calls Google’s move to block news content disrespectful to Canadians

Just Posted

Jonathan O’Rourke was sentenced at the Rossland Law Courts on Feb. 22. Photo: Sheri Regnier
Castlegar 7-Eleven knife-point robber sentenced to 12 months

Glenn Chevalier
Grand Forks man missing from Vernon

The Greenwood Hospital in 1897 (photo courtesy: Kettle River Museum and Archives)
Blasts from the Past

Other SPCA services from the non-profit, such as animal cruelty investigations, sheltering, and pet adoption services for dogs like Bear (pictured) will continue. Photo: Jim Bailey
Greater Trail municipalities will not renew SPCA animal control contract