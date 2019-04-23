Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District firefighters rescued some ducklings and reunited them with their mother. (Facebook)

VIDEO: 8 ducklings rescued from drain at Florida golf course

The rescuers used a cellphone video of the mother duck quacking to lure the babies to the end of the drain

Florida firefighters used technology to rescue eight ducklings from a storm drain and return them to their concerned mother.

Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District posted on Facebook that the firefighters responded Monday morning to the Spanish Wells Golf and Country Club.

The rescuers had used a cellphone video of the mother duck quacking to lure the babies to the end of the drain.

The post says firefighters patiently and gently pulled the ducklings out of the drain one at a time and returned them to their frantic mother, who circled the firefighters. Firefighter Elliot Wilson leaned upside down in the drain for several minutes at a time to retrieve the baby ducks.

READ MORE: B.C. puppy has big dreams of becoming an avalanche rescue dog

READ MORE: A bus load of adoptable dogs is headed for the Okanagan

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Easter bombings a response to New Zealand attacks, says Sri Lanka minister

Just Posted

Boundary resident rides cross-Canada for ovarian cancer

Joan Thompson’s trip will honour her sister, who passed away from the disease last year

Carfentanil found for first time in Castlegar

Killer opiod found in local illegal drug market

Castlegar Realtor honoured for achievements

Re/Max recognized Castlegar and Grand Forks realtor Lorene MacGregor

Fruitvale man identified in fatal zipline accident in Thailand

Spencer Donaldson, 25, was from Fruitvale, B.C., the city’s mayor has confirmed

Facing high regulatory barriers, Kootenay cannabis producers gather for support

Symposium on barriers facing legalization attended by hundreds

Easter bombings a response to New Zealand attacks, says Sri Lanka minister

The Islamic State group asserted it was responsible for the nine bombings

New commemorative loonie marking ‘progress’ for LGBTQ2 people to be unveiled today

But advocates say it mistakenly suggests equality has been achieved largely as a result of government actions

B.C. VIEWS: NDP’s lawyer show is turning into a horror movie

Court actions pile up over pipelines, car insurance, care aides

PHOTOS: Green Party Leader Elizabeth May says ‘I do’ on Earth Day

May and John Kidder got married Monday morning in Victoria

Sri Lanka invokes war-time military powers after nearly 300 killed in Easter bombings

Sri Lanka’s minister of tourism says 39 foreign tourists were killed in the Easter Sunday attacks

Ex-mayor of northern village claims its drivers are overpaying ICBC $1,800 a year

Darcy Repen says data shows Telkwa households are being ripped off for car insurance

Deadly synthetic drug found in Kamloops that puts users in ‘zombielike’ state

Interior Health warning says substance causes ‘speedy, trippy-like symptoms’ and hallucinations

Trudeau to be portrayed on ‘Simpsons’ episode

Toronto journalist who’s posted videos of himself doing impressions of the PM voiced him for the show

Elizabeth May’s wedding dress a ‘walk through a garden’ on Earth Day

Green Party leader set to get married in Victoria

Most Read