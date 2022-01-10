One of the puppies rescued from a trailer in Vancouver by the BC SPCA. (BC SPCA)

One of the puppies rescued from a trailer in Vancouver by the BC SPCA. (BC SPCA)

7 puppies found living in ‘deplorable’ conditions in Vancouver trailer

1 puppy will need repeat bloodwork, BC SPCA says

The BC SPCA is asking the public for financial aid as it seeks to take care of seven puppies who were found living in “deplorable” conditions.

“The puppies were discovered in a trailer running loose with no visible food or water,” said Jodi Dunlop, manager at the BC SPCA Vancouver. “When they arrived they were lethargic and clearly had been living in an unsanitary home.”

All seven puppies have received veterinary care and were found to be underweight and had parasites. Two of the puppies required emergency medical care because they were dehydrated, not eating and anemic.

Those two puppies had an ultrasound and bloodwork done and received 48 hours of IV fluids. One of them will need repeat bloodwork while all seven puppies need vaccines, deworming and spaying or neutering.

“These little pups are adorable,” Dunlop said. “Once they are all feeling better they are going to make great family members.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCSPCAPetsSPCA

Previous story
BC Ferries anticipating service disruptions in coming months as Omicron spikes
Next story
Hiker rescues dog from jaws of a wolf in attack on southern Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Castlegar’s Zuckerburg Island. Photo: Thu Trieu
December temperature extremes highest in 40 years for West Kootenay

The Nelson Blueliners take a knee around the jersey of Amanda Asay on Sunday evening. Asay died after an accident Friday at Whitewater Ski Resort. Photo: Tyler Harper
‘A terrific person’: Canadian baseball star remembered after tragic death at Whitewater Ski Resort

Fire destroyed a home on West Arm Road in Pass Creek on Jan 7. Photo: Holly Strilaeff
Fire destroys Pass Creek home

Interior Health image
No appointment necessary for rapid COVID-19 tests in Interior Health