Vancouver police have identified another 15 people they believe took part in criminal activity during a riot at Breakout Festival in September 2022. (Image courtesy of VPD)

Vancouver police have identified another 15 people they believe took part in criminal activity during a riot at Breakout Festival in September 2022. (Image courtesy of VPD)

7 Breakout Festival riot suspects identified, more sought: Vancouver police

Police department released photos of 15 more suspects Nov. 24

Police say they’ve identified at least seven people so far who are suspected of causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to a Vancouver live music venue and its surrounding neighbourhood back in September.

The Vancouver Police Department has been chasing down suspects since Sept. 18, when a last minute cancellation of headline act Lil Baby at Breakout Festival sent concert-goers into a violent riot. In total, police estimate rioters caused more than $300,000 to the PNE Amphitheatre destroying food kiosks, overturning tables, climbing light fixtures, and sparking fights throughout the festival grounds and neighbourhood.

On Nov. 1, VPD released 10 images of their most wanted suspects. Since then, the department says seven people have been identified, either from tips or turning themselves in.

Now, VPD is on the hunt for 15 more people it suspects of playing a major role in the Breakout Festival damage. The department released their images on Thursday (Nov. 24).

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Vancouver festival-goers destroy venue structures after Lil Baby cancels

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeFestivalVancouverVancouver police

Previous story
Surrey cop accused of abusing position to meet women facing new sexual assault charge
Next story
Allegedly impaired driver found passed out with baby in vehicle in Nanaimo

Just Posted

New financial incentives and resources are available to eligible frontline Interior Health Grand Forks staff who work at Boundary District Hospital, Hardy View Lodge long-term care home and in community settings such as home support and mental health substance use services.
New financial incentives launched for health-care staff in Grand Forks

Blaine Cook, who lives in Nelson, was Twitter’s original engineer when it launched in 2006. He believes the social media app should have been directed down a different path. Photo: Tyler Harper
Nelson’s Blaine Cook helped build Twitter – and he has a few ideas on what should come next

RCMP arrested a man who was allegedly dumping chemicals in a Kaslo couples’ cars. Photo: Phil McLachlan
Kaslo RCMP arrest man caught dumping chemicals on vehicles

Castlegar Fire Department rescued two people from a vehicle that had crashed down an embankment Nov. 22. Photo: CFD
Two rescued after vehicle crashes down embankment near Castlegar