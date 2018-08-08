6 dead after collision on highway in Jasper National Park

Traffic was rerouted for a number of hours in both directions while police investigated

Six people have died following a highway crash in Alberta’s Jasper National Park.

RCMP say the multi-vehicle collision happened early Tuesday evening on Highway 93, about 60 kilometres south of the Jasper townsite.

Blain Fairbairn with Alberta Health Services say six people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others were taken to Jasper hospital.

Traffic was rerouted for a number of hours in both directions while police investigated and cleared the accident scene.

Alberta Transportation’s website said Wednesday morning that all lanes of the highway had been reopened.

