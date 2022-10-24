4th time in less than 20 years: Rock Creek post office to close; new location being considered

Vikki Gee is still worried about the sustainability of a Canada Post franchise in Rock Creek

Rock Creek’s post office, located at the Rags Relics and Rutabagas store, is closing.

According to a sign posted on the door, Oct. 28 is the last day residents can pick up mail at that location.

Vicki Gee, RDKB’s Area ‘E’/West Boundary Director, told Grand Forks Gazette that there was little notice given from the current location once they decided to leave the Canada Post franchise.

She says Canada Post contacted all businesses in Rock Creek to gauge interest in assuming the franchise, with little initial success. However, there now seems to be a potential new location in the works.

”In my last call with them, Canada Post said they were actively working with a business. They cannot disclose who that is until they complete their vetting process. I have since been contacted by another business who has expressed interest and gave them contact info,” said Gee.

Despite this, Gee is still worried about the sustainability of a Canada Post franchise in Rock Creek.

“I am concerned about the viability of the franchise model in rural areas. They don’t pay much,” she said.

“Frankly, I don’t think this works in rural areas.”

This is the fourth time in less than 20 years that the post office is moving, according to Gee.

Without a location to host the franchise, she says community members would have to use community mailboxes, go to another post office to pick up parcels and use other postal services.

Canada Post assured Gee that they will make every effort to keep the post office in the community. She says they also told her there have been discussions at the federal level about the viability of the franchise model in rural areas.

