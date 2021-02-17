Toronto Public Health nurse Lalaine Agarin makes preparations at Toronto’s mass vaccination clinic, Jan. 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

47 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

Twenty-seven people are hospitalized with the virus, 11 of whom are in intensive care

Interior Health (IH) is reporting 47 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

This brings the total number of cases in the region since the pandemic began to 7,055, of whom 6,241 have recovered. With no new deaths in the past day, the death toll remains at 88.

Twenty-seven people are hospitalized with the virus, 11 of whom are in intensive care.

IH declared two more outbreaks over on Wednesday — Cariboo Memorial Hospital, which had 12 staff cases and two patient cases; and Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver, which saw 27 resident cases, 11 staff/other cases and six deaths.

The health authority provided the following update on still-active outbreaks in the region:

  • Carrington Place in Vernon has two cases: one resident and one staff.
  • Highridge/Singh House group home in Kamloops has 13 cases: five residents and eight staff.
  • Westsyde Care Residence group home in Kamloops has 30 cases: 16 residents and 14 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.
  • Royal Inland Hospital has 105 cases: 36 patients and 69 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.
  • Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care in Kamloops has 32 cases: 24 residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 40 cases: 25 residents and 15 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.
  • Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 67 cases: 39 residents and 28 staff, with 10 deaths connected to this outbreak.

Coronavirus

