Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix outline holiday season gathering restrictions to reduce COVID-19 infections, B.C. legislature, Dec. 21, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

44% of B.C.’s infected patients not admitted for COVID-19, tests show

Omicron variant now most of positive tests in hospitals

More than 40 per cent of B.C. patients testing positive for COVID-19 after admission to hospital since Dec. 1 were admitted for other conditions and had either mild or no respiratory symptoms, new data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control show.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry released the latest results Tuesday, analyzing the surge in COVID-19 infections in hospitals since the Omicron variant took hold. Tests on patients after Dec. 1 revealed that the latest variant has nearly taken over, outnumbering the earlier Delta variant by 16 to one.

Results confirm an earlier sample from Vancouver Coastal Health that severe illness from Omicron is substantially less likely than with Delta. with the majority of intensive care admissions among unvaccinated patient.

