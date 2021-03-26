Elvira D’Angelo, 92, waits to receive her COVID-19 vaccination shot at a clinic in Montreal, Sunday, March 7, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

43 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Only 15 cases are hospitalized, with four in intensive care

Interior Health (IH) has reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

This brings the total of cases in the region to 8,258 since the pandemic began. Currently, 15 cases are in the hospital, with four in intensive care.

IH also announced that the community cluster at Big White, a ski hill near Kelowna, is over. The cluster was announced in mid-December last year, resulting in 237 cases of the virus. 150 of those cases were from people who worked or lived at the ski hill.

IH offered an update on current outbreaks in the region:

  • Cottonwoods Care Centre long-term care in Kelowna has 23 cases: 20 residents and three staff.
  • Kelowna General Hospital unit 5B has 10 cases: five patients and five staff, with one death connected to the outbreak.

Throughout the province, another 908 cases of COVID-19 was reported today (March 26), which is the highest daily total since last November when cases peaked at nearly 1,000 per day.

Provincial health authorities have been reporting an increase in daily case counts, but serious illness due to the virus has stayed relatively constant.

As of March 26, vaccination bookings have opened up for people aged 74 and older, and Indigenous people aged 55 and up.

If you are eligible to receive the vaccine now, visit this website for more information.

READ: Over 101,000 vaccines administered in B.C. Interior

Most Read