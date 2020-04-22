$40k in equipment stolen from Grand Forks airport beacon

No nighttime flights are allowed to leave or land in Grand Forks until the beacon is fixed

An Easter weekend break-in and theft at an airport beacon site on Hardy Mountain near Saddle lake means that planes cannot land at night in Grand Forks right now.

According to a City of Grand Forks statement, components of the electricity generating and navigation equipment at the site were stolen, including solar system parts, alternative fuel generators and ethanol fuel cells. Without those components, the site will be “inoperable for the foreseeable future.” Grand Forks RCMP pin the estimated cost of items stolen at $40,000.

The beacon is one of six in the region that aid pilots in navigating around the Boundary. Without it, night flights to or from the Grand Forks Airport are not allowed, under Transport Canada guidelines. Such a restriction could put a strain on services across the Kootenay Boundary, as Grand Forks has the only night flight-capable airport in the region.

The West Kootenay Regional Airport in Castlegar, for example, is unable to accommodate night flying due to its surrounding terrain and lack of runway lighting. Nighttime medical transport flights could also be affected.

“Although signs on the building clearly indicate that the contents of the building fill a life safety role, thieves still broke in and removed critical parts of the power system,” the city’s statement says.

“Beacon site electronics are essential life-saving equipment. Tampering or theft from these sites is a Federal Criminal Code offence.”

The city said that equipment suppliers have been contacted in order to repair the beacon, but no timeline has yet been confirmed.

People with information on the stolen parts or activity on Hardy Mountain over the Easter weekend are asked to contact Grand Forks RCMP at 250-442-8288.

