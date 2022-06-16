Fatal on Highway 5 from Thursday June 16. (Facebook)

Fatal on Highway 5 from Thursday June 16. (Facebook)

4 dead in 15 hours on Highway 5 near Kamloops following crashes with semi-trailers

Two adults and a baby died on June 16, just hours after another fatal crash on Highway 5

  • Jun. 16, 2022 1:30 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week

Two adults and an infant have died in a crash on Highway 5 about 10 kilometres north of Kamloops.

The BC RCMP Highway Patrol said the collision between a semi-trailer and a vehicle occurred on Thursday (June 16) just before 11 a.m. at Highway 5 and Jane Road, near Vinsulla.

RCMP Cpl. Mike Halskov told KTW Barriere RCMP and BC Highway Patrol officers, along with emergency services members, responded.

“Police are in the very early stages of this investigation, but can confirm that two adults and one infant have died as a result,” Halskov said. “The cause of the crash is not known at this time.”

The highway remains closed in both directions as emergency personnel remain at the scene.

DriveBC said there is no estimated time as to when the highway will reopen, with an update expected at 2 p.m.

The fatal crash was the second such incident along that stretch of Highway 5 in the past 24 hours.

One person was killed on Wednesday night when a semi-trailer collided with a passenger vehicle on the highway just south of Little Fort at about 8:30 p.m.

Fatal on Highway 5 from Wednesday June 15. (Facebook)

Fatal on Highway 5 from Wednesday June 15. (Facebook)

READ MORE: Missing Kelowna woman ‘wouldn’t have thought twice’ to jump into creek to save dog: friend

READ MORE: Tense moments as heavily armed RCMP remove 3 armed robbery suspects in Williams Lake

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashfatal collisionHighway 5Kamloops

Previous story
Alleged B.C. fentanyl trafficker charged in connection with U.S. Navy deaths
Next story
B.C. dog chases off ‘scary-looking guy’ as RCMP seek fleeing suspect

Just Posted

James Dergousoff Swim trials heats, April 10,2022 - Photo Scott Grant
Christina Lake’s Dergousoff competes for Canada at his first World Swim Championships

The Piranhas swim team in the 2019 Canada Day parade (Gazette file photo)
Canada Day events scheduled for Grand Forks

Treverton (middle) flying helicopters with the Royal Navy display team in 1988. Photo: Vince Treverton
Trail Flying Club has its very own Top Gun pilot: A Royal Air Force veteran

Forest at the Argenta-Johnsons Landing Face, with Kootenay Lake in the distance. Photo: Wilderness Committee
Lower Kootenay Band demands halt to Argenta-Johnsons Landing logging