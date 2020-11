Event happened about 40 kilometres southwest of Village of Queen Charlotte

The 4.1 magnitude earthquake detected on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, is shown in pink. (Earthquakes Canada)

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake has been detected near the Village of Queen Charlotte on Haida Gwaii.

According to Earthquakes Canada, it was detected about 40 kilometres southwest of the Village of Queen Charlotte at 2:19 p.m. PST on Wednesday (Nov. 18). It’s the second small earthquake detected near Haida Gwaii in November.

