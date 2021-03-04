A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

36 new cases of COVID-19, one death in Interior Health

The number of active cases in the region is at 366

There are 36 new cases and one new death due to COVID-19 within the Interior Health (IH) region according to BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) data for Thursday, March 4.

Currently, there are 366 active cases of the virus in the region, with 16 of those in the hospital and seven individuals in intensive care.

The total number of cases in the region since the pandemic began is now at 7,552 according to the BCCDC.

Overall in the province, health officials announced B.C. has administered nearly 300,000 COVID-19 vaccinations. Officials say the rate will accelerate with Pfizer and Moderna vaccine deliveries resuming.

IH also provided an update on current outbreaks in the region:

  • Kelowna General Hospital has seven cases: six patients and one staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • The Florentine in Merritt has two resident cases.
  • Highridge/Singh House group home in Kamloops has 13 cases: five residents and eight staff.
  • Westsyde Care Residence group home in Kamloops has 30 cases: 17 residents and 13 staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care in Kamloops has 32 cases: 24 residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

READ: B.C. nears 300,000 COVID-19 vaccinations, essential workers next

READ: COVID-19 exposures confirmed at two Kelowna schools

Coronavirus

36 new cases of COVID-19, one death in Interior Health
The number of active cases in the region is at 366

