Interior Health nurses were administering COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aides in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)

Interior Health nurses were administering COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aides in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)

30 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths in Interior Health

One of the deaths is linked to an outbreak at the Kelowna General Hospital

Health officials have identified another 30 cases and three more deaths caused by COVID-19 in the Interior Health (IH) region as of Thursday, March 18.

The new deaths bring the health authority’s death toll to 113 since the pandemic began. One of the deaths is linked to an outbreak in unit 5B at the Kelowna General Hospital.

A total of 7,934 people in IH have been diagnosed with the virus and 327 cases remain active. Seventeen people are hospitalized with the virus, four of whom are in intensive care.

Interior Health has administered 66,239 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, 13,054 of which were second doses.

READ MORE: B.C.’s COVID-19 case count rises to 622 Thursday, 136 variants

READ MORE: Big White bumped up in COVID-19 vaccine queue

IH offered the following update on outbreaks in the region:

  • Cottonwoods Care Centre long-term care in Kelowna has 23 cases: 20 residents and three staff.
  • Kelowna General Hospital unit 5B has six cases: three patients and three staff, with one death connected to the outbreak.
  • The Florentine in Merritt has two resident cases.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Virtual festival promoting Columbia Basin businesses coming up March 23-April 27
Next story
VIDEO: Vancouver woman records man following her for 30 minutes

Just Posted

Interior Health nurses were administering COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aides in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
30 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths in Interior Health

One of the deaths is linked to an outbreak at the Kelowna General Hospital

Ambulance paramedic in full protective gear works outside Lion’s Gate Hospital, March 23, 2020. Paramedics, police and firefighters are among priority groups for COVID-19 vaccine starting in April. (The Canadian Press)
B.C. emergency, grocery, school staff get COVID-19 vaccine starting April

Age-based immunization program ahead of schedule

Avalanche debris. (Photo by Ben Nearingburg)
Avalanche Canada in need of sustainable funding says MLA, executive director

B.C. needs to pay its proportionate share, MLA Clovechok says

The Norman Stibbs Municipal Airport in Nelson. Photo: City of Nelson
Kootenay airports receive provincial funding

The grants will be used for infrastructure upgrades

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue’s Chief George Seigler (left) and two volunteer firefighters extinguish an un-permitted burn at 9385 Granby Rd. on Monday morning, March 15. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks fire revisits Granby Road property for repeat un-permitted burn

Conservation Officers are investigating fires at the property and the neighbouring address

Jake the service dog is trained to give calming hugs to his caretaker and handler, Rae-Lynee Dicks, who lives with post-traumatic stress disorder. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Jake and Rae-Lynne: The story of a Grand Forks woman and her service dog

Jake is on his way to completing his training, but it’s been difficult to socialize him in the pandemic

The Columbia Basin Trust is hosting a virtual shop local campaign in March and April. (Columbia Basin Trust)
Virtual festival promoting Columbia Basin businesses coming up March 23-April 27

Learn about products and services you can find locally

Vancouver resident Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 18. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)
VIDEO: Vancouver woman records man following her for 30 minutes

Police launch investigation, ask others who may have encountered the man to come forward

B.C.’s daily cases reported to public health, seven-day moving average up to March 16, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count rises to 622 Thursday, 136 variants

Eight deaths, no new health care outbreaks for three days

Chris Straw, pictured with his grandson Luca, left, and Marc Doré have been identified as the men who died in a construction accident on Gabriola Island on Tuesday. (Photos courtesy R. Jeanette Martin)
Gabriola Island residents come to terms with work-site deaths of well-known community members

Chris Straw and Marc Doré identified as men killed when concrete pump boom failed Tuesday

Kootenay Association for Science and Technology's Tech Resiliency Program, one of the ways they provide free help to Kootenay businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo submitted.
KAST helps Kootenay businesses navigate into digital realms amid pandemic

Kootenay Association for Science and Technology provide one-on-one help for free

UBC Okanagan. (File)
UBC Okanagan student charged with voyeurism

Sari Siyam is scheduled to make his first appearance in provincial court in Kelowna on April 29

Premier John Horgan looks on during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. premier expects those who are vaccinated will get the flexibility to do more

Those vaccinated will have more flexibility ‘because they are less risk to the people around them’

Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki said they are waiting for an official letter from the province on the Victory Church shelter before seeking legal action. (Western News file photo)
BC Housing, landlord in Penticton’s legal crosshairs over Victory Church shelter

The city and council are waiting for a written declaration from the province invoking their powers

Most Read