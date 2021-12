It’s the same number as the week prior

New COVID-19 cases in the West Kootenay remained unchanged during the week of Dec. 5 to 11, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

The region had 28 new cases, the same as the previous week, led by eight in the Arrow Lakes area that includes Nakusp.

The Nelson area, which includes Salmo and parts of the Slocan Valley, added seven cases, followed by six in Castlegar.

Creston had four new cases, with one each in Grand Forks and Trail.

