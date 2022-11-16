An L.A. county sheriff. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP)

An L.A. county sheriff. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP)

22 LA County sheriff’s recruits hit by vehicle during run

Five people critically injured

A car struck 22 Los Angeles County sheriff’s recruits on a training run around dawn Wednesday and five were critically injured, authorities said.

A total of 23 people were injured, including the driver, said Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson Capt. Sheila Kelliher.

In addition to the five who were critically injured, there were four with moderate injuries and 14 with minor injuries. The driver was among those with minor injuries, she said.

The crash occurred around dawn Wednesday in suburban Whittier, where the department’s STAR Explorer Training Academy is located.

TV news helicopter broadcasts showed a large response of firefighters and ambulances, a vehicle on a sidewalk as well as numerous individuals nearby in uniform workout clothes.

A Sheriff’s Department statement said a recruit class was hit by a vehicle at about 6:26 a.m. during a training run.

“We do not have a cause,” Kelliher said. “We do not have any other information on how the driver lost control, so at this time that is the basic information that we can share with you.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashLos Angeles

Previous story
PODCAST: Author and columnist Jack Knox releases ‘Fortune Knox Once’
Next story
Alert ready system test coming for B.C. this afternoon

Just Posted

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2007, file photo, psilocybin mushrooms are seen in a grow room at the Procare farm in Hazerswoude, central Netherlands. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)
9 firearms, 8 garbage bags of magic mushrooms seized on rural property in Greenwood

The Glade Watershed Preservation Society, along with the Laird Creek Water Users Association, have both expressed concerns about logging in forests from which they get their drinking water. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Preserve first, log second, says West Kootenay rural watershed report

L-R: Leanne Heppell, executive vice president and chief ambulance officer at BC Emergency Health Services; Bruce Moffat, service medal recipient; and Honourable Janet Austin, Lieutenant Governor of B.C. Photo: Submitted
B.C. paramedic, formerly of Trail, recognized for 30 years of exemplary service

On Nov. 9, Interior Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital. Photo: Times file
COVID outbreak declared at Trail hospital, 7 confirmed cases