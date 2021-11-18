21 new COVID-19 cases in West Kootenay

Grand Forks led the region during the week of Nov. 7 to 13

The West Kootenay had 21 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Nov. 7 to 13.

Grand Forks led the region with six cases, followed by Creston’s five and four in the Arrow Lakes area that includes Nakusp, according to weekly data provided by the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Nelson had three, Trail had two and Castlegar added one, while there were no new cases in the Kootenay Lake local health area.

Trail continues to have the highest percentage of eligible residents who have received two vaccine doses at 85 per cent as of Nov. 16.

Castlegar is at 79 per cent, followed by Grand Forks (76), Nelson (75), Arrow Lakes (74), Kootenay Lake (70) and Creston (69).

