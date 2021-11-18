The West Kootenay continues to have low weekly numbers of new COVID-19 cases. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control

The West Kootenay continues to have low weekly numbers of new COVID-19 cases. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control

21 new COVID-19 cases in West Kootenay

Grand Forks led the region during the week of Nov. 7 to 13

The West Kootenay had 21 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Nov. 7 to 13.

Grand Forks led the region with six cases, followed by Creston’s five and four in the Arrow Lakes area that includes Nakusp, according to weekly data provided by the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Nelson had three, Trail had two and Castlegar added one, while there were no new cases in the Kootenay Lake local health area.

Trail continues to have the highest percentage of eligible residents who have received two vaccine doses at 85 per cent as of Nov. 16.

Castlegar is at 79 per cent, followed by Grand Forks (76), Nelson (75), Arrow Lakes (74), Kootenay Lake (70) and Creston (69).

READ MORE:

B.C.’s top doctor emphasizes COVID-19 precautions heading into holiday season

B.C.’s COVID-19 infections decline, seven more deaths Wednesday

Coronavirus

Previous story
15 gas tankers get escort over Malahat to Greater Victoria as gas shortage concerns boil over
Next story
Fire breaks out on Canadian warship off coast of Norway while leading NATO force

Just Posted

The West Kootenay continues to have low weekly numbers of new COVID-19 cases. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control
21 new COVID-19 cases in West Kootenay

Youth Climate Corps worker Poppy Herbison studies a solar pathfinder, an instrument used to determine the percentage of solar radiation blocked by permanent local features in the landscape like trees, hills, and buildings. Photo: Submitted
West Kootenay project blends agriculture and forestry

Winlaw’s Jordan Mounteer is among those nominated for the CBC Poetry Prize. Photo: Submitted
Winlaw’s Jordan Mounteer longlisted for CBC Poetry Prize

A vehicle is submerged in flood waters along a road in Abbotsford, B.C., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Flooding causes chaos, extensive evacuations and power outages for thousands in B.C.