20% of B.C. homeowners regret 2020 renovations: report

More than half surveyed say they’ve made upgrades to their home since last March

While time spent at home during the COVID-19 pandemic inspired British Columbians to renovate, a recent BC Hydro report says many have regrets.

Results, first published March 12, say 20 per cent of B.C. homeowners who conducted renovations regret focusing solely on aesthetic upgrades.

A majority surveyed – 35 per cent – decided to upgrade their home’s appearance, compared to the 29 per cent who did for comfort and the 10 per cent to save time or energy.

Data accounted for 800 homeowners surveyed between Jan. 29 and Feb. 2.

In the Lower Mainland, a large majority of homeowners (63 per cent) thought improving aesthetics will have the biggest impact on their homes’ resale value.

“B.C. homeowners think aesthetic improvements are more likely to increase the resale value of their home, more so than energy-saving renovations or improving the exterior,” BC Hydro said in the report.

“However, aesthetic changes are often the ones most regretted, and these types of improvements may not necessarily increase or maintain the value of a home in the long-term.”

Vancouver Island homeowners were found to be the most likely to care about energy efficiency renovations and to think such upgrades will improve the value of their homes.

More than half of B.C. residents who performed do-it-yourself renovations – a reported 80 per cent – wished they had done it differently. Top regrets included upgrading bathrooms, kitchens or floors.

In the Okanagan-Kootenays region, bathroom and kitchen renovations were the top choices for renovations, with homeowners primarily focussing on overall aesthetic change.

More than one-third of DIYers wished they used different products, spent more time planning or invested in a contractor to carry out the work.

Most homeowners spent $1,000 to $4,999 on home improvements since March of last year, while almost 30 per cent completed a small project for around $1,000. Nearly a quarter doled out $5,000 to $19,999 for upgrades.

Northern B.C. homeowners were found twice as likely to complete the high-cost renovations between $20,000 to $50,000.

While 63 per cent surveyed have found the renovation process overwhelming, most have no plans of stopping – with 41 per cent set on renovations or home improvements this spring.

Most Read