(BC Wildfire Service Dashboard)

(BC Wildfire Service Dashboard)

2 wildfires spark east of Big White

Both are suspected to be caused by lightning

Two new wildfires sparked east of Big White on Friday (Aug. 6), with both suspected to be caused by lightning.

According to BC Wildfire Service, one fire is located at Rendell Creek and is measured at 0.10 hectares in size. The other fire is located at Goatskin Creek and is measured at an estimated size of four hectares. The fires are located in the Southeast fire district of the province, which accounts for 67 of the 291 wildfires currently burning in B.C.

More to come.

READ MORE: Hundreds in Vernon on evacuation alert due to White Rock Lake wildfire

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Okanagan

Previous story
24 people in intensive care, all unvaccinated from COVID-19: B.C. officials
Next story
Kane Valley area under evacuation order as July Mountain fire jumps Coquihalla

Just Posted

(BC Wildfire Service Dashboard)
2 wildfires spark east of Big White

A blood-red sun sets on Goat Mountain on B.C. Day Monday, Aug. 2. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Heavier smoke, heat likely to return to Grand Forks next week

Kootenay Boundary
Trail firefighters rush to douse blaze on Casino Road

Air bombers drop fire retardant with precise accuracy to protect a home dangerously close to the Osoyoos wildfire that started up off Highway 3 Monday morning, July 5, 2021. (Sam Tibbitt photo Facebook)
New homeowners living near burning B.C. wildfires face tricky insurance processes