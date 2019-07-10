Crystal Mall in Burnaby. (Wikimedia Commons)

2 seniors arrested after woman doused with hot soup at B.C. food court

No charges have been laid yet

Two seniors were arrested in Burnaby on Saturday after they allegedly threw hot soup at a woman at a mall food court.

Burnaby RCMP said they responded to a call at Crystal Mall, near Metrotown, at about 12:30 p.m.

A 43-year-old woman alleged two seniors poured hot soup on her while she was in the food court.

Witnesses told police at alleged soup throwing was the result of an argument between the trio. The woman did not know the two seniors.

A police officer who spoke the same language of the two seniors came by to explain that throwing hot soup is considered an assault in Canada, and to explain their legal rights.

The two seniors were released on a promise to appear.

The 43-year-old woman did not have any apparently injuries and did not need an ambulance.

ALSO READ: ‘N’ driver clocked going 187 km/h in 80 km/h zone

ALSO READ: Eat Smart kale salad bags recalled in 6 provinces over listeria

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns of drag from global trade tensions
Next story
Human-rights lawyer calls out Trump media vilification at press freedom gathering

Just Posted

Drivers headed to the Boundary asked to use caution

Search resumes for Cory McKay, last seen June 18 at the Castlegar Shell

Food bank invites volunteers and donations for record-pace year

‘Going forward, I hope we all continue to recognize how very much Hunger Matters’

Christina Lake car fire doused before spreading to forest

Firefighters credit recent rain for limiting the spread of the flames

Experts warn Christina Lake residents about property fire protection

‘If there’s a red flag [on your lot], that means we’re not coming back and your home won’t be protected’

Flood victims in Grand Forks in limbo more than one year after disaster

About 100 properties are affected and offers will be made on a case by case basis

VIDEO: Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns of drag from global trade tensions

The decision kept the interest rate at 1.75 per cent for a sixth-straight meeting

B.C. to begin increasing coastal log export charges

New fees based on harvest cost, cedar no longer exempt

Two bikers ride across North America for missing and murdered Indigenous women

They passed through Interior B.C. as part of a roughly 20,000 km journey

Fisherman called hero after saving man from drowning near Fernie

“I didn’t really think about anything I was doing, I just kind of did it,” said Calgary’s Aaron Jones.

Fraser Valley chicken abuse case hinges on activist videos

Defence still not content with disclosure of complete and unedited video

Province offers grants for free tampons, pads to ease ‘period poverty’ in B.C.

United Way and B.C. government will be giving a one-time $95,000 to 12 non-profit agencies

RCMP raid clamps down on alleged B.C. pot export ring

‘Medical’ pot was destined for export to Europe, say Mounties

Greater Vancouver condo prices drop for the first time since 2014: report

Royal LePage says slowdown in Lower Mainland housing market set to continue

Escaped B.C. inmates back in police custody

Dangerous duo located by off-duty RCMP officer in Greater Victoria

Most Read