2 men arrested after allegedly stealing car, fleeing to Midway

The two men evaded police after stealing a car in Kelowna and abandoning it in Midway

The two suspects stole a car in Kelowna on Thursday and have since been arrested. RCMP are no longer asking residents to be on the lookout for them. (File photo)

Midway RCMP has arrested both suspects who allegedly abandoned a stolen car after fleeing from police.

The two male suspects reportedly stole a vehicle in Kelowna on July 21. Police attempts to stop the vehicle were unsuccessful and the suspects fled to Midway.

The vehicle was found near an embankment in the area of Florence Street and Fritz Road.

RCMP is no longer asking for Midway residents to be on the lookout for the suspects.

