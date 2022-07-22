2 men arrested after allegedly stealing car, fleeing to Midway

Midway RCMP has arrested both suspects who allegedly abandoned a stolen car after fleeing from police.
The two male suspects reportedly stole a vehicle in Kelowna on July 21. Police attempts to stop the vehicle were unsuccessful and the suspects fled to Midway.
The vehicle was found near an embankment in the area of Florence Street and Fritz Road.
RCMP is no longer asking for Midway residents to be on the lookout for the suspects.
